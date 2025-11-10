Brown: One takeaway from Mamdani’s win? Affordability is a winning message.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Late on election night, my friend Karl texted me from New York: “There are fireworks in our neighborhood right now.”
He lives in a residential part of Queens, the kind of place where people walk their kids to school before taking the train to work. And yet, even though people had to get up the next day, many were celebrating the seismic election of democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, 35, as the next mayor of New York City.
I looked out my window as I turned off the lights. On a cloudy night our northern Minnesota home plunges into total darkness. Comparing the scene to the excitement (and, for some, unease) settling upon New York, I felt every inch of the 1,351 miles that separated us.
But by the time I woke up the next morning, it occurred to me that what happened was not so simple as voters shifting to the opposition in an off-year election. The through line is not left or right, Democratic or Republican. We are witnessing the awkward, chaotic rise of a new generation of American politics.
How could that be? After all, Minnesota elections received much less national attention and weren’t nearly as interesting. In my region, nearby school bond referendums in Hibbing and Deer River failed by large margins, but statewide most referendums passed. The Duluth City Council tilted slightly to the left.
In St. Paul, Mayor-elect Kaohly Her defeated incumbent Melvin Carter. This was a surprise, but more indicative of voters’ quiet desire for change than for a revolution.