The world’s largest fast-food chain is accusing the world’s largest beef companies, including Minnetonka-based Cargill, of illegally colluding to raise prices and boost their profits.
McDonald’s sues Cargill, other beef suppliers for alleged price-fixing
The fast food giant says the Big Four beef companies broke antitrust law and artificially raised prices.
McDonald’s says Cargill, JBS, Tyson and National Beef secretly worked together over the past decade to limit supplies of cattle and fix prices, according to a federal lawsuit filed this month.
Those “Big Four” meatpackers collectively control 85% of the beef industry in the U.S.
Cargill is a major supplier for Chicago-based McDonald’s, and the companies have a close relationship. Now the Big Mac maker says its partner made “tainted profits” from “illegal behavior.”
“The goal of their conspiracy was to fix, raise, stabilize and/or maintain the price of beef sold to [McDonald’s] and others at supra-competitive levels — that is, prices artificially higher than beef prices would have been in the absence of their conspiracy,” the lawsuit says.
Cargill denies the accusations.
“The claims lack merit and we intend to vigorously defend our position,” Cargill said in a statement. “Cargill is confident in our efforts to maintain market integrity and conduct ethical business.”
Several other companies, including Target, have sued the meatpackers with similar antitrust allegations in federal court in Minnesota.
A wider range of meat and poultry companies have settled antitrust litigation over the past several years to the tune of several hundred million dollars.
