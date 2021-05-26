Intro: The Twins are on a mini-streak with five wins in their last six games, and a big part of their success is thanks to journeyman Rob Refsnyder. He cracked two doubles and a home run in a 7-4 win over Baltimore on Tuesday and is hitting .438 with a 1.191 OPS in 32 at bats this season. Refsnyder's run is a reminder that unexpected success is the best kind for a sports fan and team. Also, strange injury alert: A Cleveland pitcher broke his thumb taking off his shirt?

6:00: Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath joins the show to talk about the team's 0-4 start despite massive expectations, his continued optimism after two victories and some key additions to the team, criticism from fans and plenty of other subjects.

27:00: Game 6 of Wild vs. Vegas will quite possibly turn in the second period. The Wild has been outscored 8-1 in that period in the series as Vegas has taken advantage of the "long change" and hemmed the Wild in its own defensive zone.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.