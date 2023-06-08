Introduction: In their last 13 games, the Twins have been truly all-or-nothing on offense. They've scored at least seven runs in five of them; in the other eight, they've been held to two or fewer. And in their last five games, including four consecutive losses, they have just five runs combined. That recipe has the Twins back to even at 31-31 and in danger in the weak AL Central.

8:00: NBA Insider Bobby Marks from ESPN joins Rand for a thorough breakdown of the Timberwolves roster. With a new collective bargaining agreement reshaping finances, this summer feels like the time for a Karl-Anthony Towns trade. But is that the right move from a basketball standpoint?

36:00: Soccer legend Lionel Messi is coming to MLS.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports