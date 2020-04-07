As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, we've asked readers what they most want to know about its impact, prevention and treatment. This is an answer to one of those questions. You can find more answers here.

Can my pets get infected with COVID-19, and will it make them sick?



So far, there have been no documented cases in the United States about companion animals, including cats or dogs, becoming infected with the new coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, a tiger at a New York City zoo did test positive recently after developing symptoms of a respiratory illness. It is now believed that three large cats became sick after being exposed to a zoo worker who was infected and asymptomatic.

Public health officials are studying the zoo animal infections and its possible implications.

There have been some isolated reports of pet infections in Belgium and Hong Kong, but the World Organization for Animal Health said the three cases involved all had issues that made it hard to draw definitive conclusions.

“So far, these appear to be isolated cases, and there is no evidence that dogs or cats are playing a role in the spread of this human disease,” the agency said on its website.

Still, the CDC recommends that anyone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 “should restrict contact with pets and other animals, just like you would around other people.”

READ: Pet fostering takes off as coronavirus keeps Americans home

NEWSLETTER: For daily updates, sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter.



