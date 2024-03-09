This time the raucous Iowa fans that filled Target Center didn't have to wait.

In Saturday's 95-68 victory over Michigan in a Big Ten Conference tournament semifinal game, star guard Caitlin Clark came out firing, passing, scoring, assisting.

From the start.

Clark had a double-double by halftime. She finished the game with 28 points, 15 assists, four rebounds and two steals. She either scored or assisted on 60 of Iowa's first 81 points before leaving the game for good.

If Clark had — by her standards — an off game in Friday's victory over Penn State, she was on Saturday. And now second-seeded Iowa (28-4) will try for its third straight conference tournament championship Sunday against surprising fifth-seeded Nebraska.

Clark, who became Division I's all-time three-point shooter in the quarterfinals, made 10 of 19 shots, four of 11 three-pointers.

And if she slowed down a bit after scintillating third quarter? Well, she made up for it in the fourth, scoring Iowa's first seven points of the quarter then assisting on Hannah Stuelke's basket; Clark's three with 9:01 left had the crowd on its feet.

She was one of four players in double figures for Iowa, which shot better than 61 percent. Stuelke made all seven of her shots and scored 16 points. She came down on an opponent's foot after making her final basket in the fourth quarter. She had a slight limp leaving the court but appeared OK. She didn't return to the game, but with Iowa stretching its lead there was no reason for her to do so.

Sydney Affolter scored 12 points with seven rebounds and eight assists. Kate Martin scored 13.

Michigan was led by Laila Phelia, who scored 21 points with seven assists. Jordan Hobbs scored 14.

With Michigan hitting its first six three-pointers — led by Hansen, who was 3-for-3 — the Wolverines jumped out to a 25-17 lead on Hansen's two free throws with 1:54 left in the first quarter.

From then until halftime Iowa doubled-up Michigan 34-17.

That included a 5-0 run to end the first quarter, capped by Clarks's three-pointer. And then a 13-3 start to the second quarter that saw Clark get three assists and score five points as Iowa took control of the game, leading by as many as 12 in the second quarter and by nine at the half.

The game never got any closer than that.

Clark made sure of that, scoring or assisting on the first 11 points in an 18-4 run to start the final quarter that put Iowa up 90-59 on Gabbie Marshall's three with 6:17 left.