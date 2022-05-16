Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand after Sunday's revelation that the Twins have a plan to limit Byron Buxton's playing time in hopes of preserving his health. The magic number is getting him in at least 100 games, which would be more than Buxton has typically played but far fewer than fans might want.

Reusse, as you might expect, is not a fan of the plan.

Plus a deeper look at Minnesota sports playoff misery and musing on the NBA playoffs and the Game 7 no-show by Phoenix on Sunday.

