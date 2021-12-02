In a sprawling edition of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts with a day of extremes for Twins baseball fans. Wednesday started with the news conference to formally announce Byron Buxton's seven-year contract extension, a joyous occasion for Twins fans. But then the Twins showed they didn't learn anything from last year's pitching missteps by signing Dylan Bundy. And The good and bad of sports takes center stage on the Daily Delivery. later in the day, MLB's lockout became official, meaning a work stoppage and no other chances to improve the roster for what figures to be at least a couple months.

8:00: Wild forward Ryan Hartman, off to a blistering start with a team-leading 12 goals for one of the NHL's highest-scoring teams, joins the show to talk about his hot start, his journey to the NHL from South Carolina, the importance of taking time off, and how he skipped a Spanish test to watch a Stanley Cup parade in Chicago.

24:00: Gophers men's basketball beat writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to talk about that team's 6-0 start. Though much of that good start has come against lesser competition — with tougher opponents soon to come — it's still a surprisingly good beginning to the Ben Johnson era.

43:00: As D'Angelo Russell goes, so go the Wolves.

