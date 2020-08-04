A building near the Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul is burning Tuesday morning.

It appears to be a building that is under construction, according to public safety scanners.

Flames can be seen shooting into the air and can be seen for miles, according to images captured by Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic management cameras.

Several streets in the vicinity of the fire have been blocked off. Ramps from eastbound Hwy. I-94 to 5th Street and northbound Hwy. I-35E to Kellogg Boulevard have been closed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Firefighters were going onto roofs of nearby buildings, including Catholic Charities and the Dorothy Day Center checking for embers, according to scanner chatter.

Windows of a nearby building on W. Old 6th Street were reported to have cracked due to the intensity of heat caused by the fire, according to scanner reports.

