Brooks: Minnesota archivists scramble to document national park signs before they’re gone

If you travel to one of our great national parks, monuments or historic sites this summer, look for the signs.
There’s a reason they call the national park system America’s biggest classroom. There are signs that explain the geology of the Grand Canyon and signs that teach paleontology at Dinosaur National Monument. There are signs at Independence National Historical Park that share the first lines of the Declaration: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal … There are signs at the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home that tell the story of a civil rights icon gunned down in his own driveway.
Take a picture of those signs if you can. They might not be there the next time you visit.
Which is where the historians, the librarians and the University of Minnesota come in. They’re out to Save Our Signs, with a little help from vacationing Minnesotans.
New signs appeared in the parks this summer, posted on orders from the Trump administration, asking visitors to report “any signs or other information that are negative about either past or living Americans.” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum ordered the removal of offending signs by Sept. 17.
There’s no central database for park signs. Data archivists need to know what we have before they can figure out what we might lose.
“We have no way to know what signs have been removed, or what will be removed in the future. We don’t even know what it means to ‘inappropriately disparage America,’” said Kirsten Delegard, director of the university’s Mapping Prejudice Project and a historian who knows how easily Americans forget the uglier chapters of our story. A sign in a park “could just disappear and it would be gone forever.”
Librarians, historians and public data experts at the U co-founded the Save Our Signs project — a crowdsourcing site where park visitors can upload photos of historical and information signs they see in the parks this summer. See something, save something.