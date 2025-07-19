Brooks: Minnesota archivists scramble to document national park signs before they’re gone

There’s a reason they call the national park system America’s biggest classroom. There are signs that explain the geology of the Grand Canyon and signs that teach paleontology at Dinosaur National Monument. There are signs at Independence National Historical Park that share the first lines of the Declaration: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal … There are signs at the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home that tell the story of a civil rights icon gunned down in his own driveway.