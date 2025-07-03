Brooks: Make do and mend! It’s good for your clothes, good for the planet and great for your wallet.

A zipper breaks. A seam rips. A snagged loop of yarn unravels into a gaping hole.
Suddenly, you have a pile of frayed fabric where your favorite jeans used to be — and a choice.
Buy another pair of jeans? Or make do and mend?
On a rainy Friday, in the very back of a Minneapolis thrift shop, a sewing machine whirred. One by one, visitors to Old School by Steeple People followed the sound, carrying their damaged goods to volunteer mender Laura Schroeder.
“I have these skills, I might as well use them,” said Schroeder, who hasn’t shopped retail in about 30 years.
Everything in her wardrobe is thrifted, then tailored into something uniquely her own — like the lacy sleeves on her blouse that had once been a skirt. “This is the perfect outlet for me,” she said.
It was a free repair clinic organized by Reuse Minnesota, a nonprofit dedicated to helping people get more use out of still-useful things.
Whether you’re out to save the planet, save some money or just save your favorite pair of jeans, mend-it and fix-it clinics are drawing crowds across the state.