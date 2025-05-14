Brehm: Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is an embarrassment for Minnesota

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Minnesotans seem to like seeing their state in the national headlines. We’ve always been a proud people, with historically much to be proud of. So it’s understandable why we get excited when the North Star State makes coast-to-coast coverage. But our latest claim to countrywide fame shouldn’t be a source of delight to anyone.
Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is eclipsing even the self-aggrandizing Gov. Tim Walz in the hefty amount of national coverage she’s getting these days. And it’s not making Minnesota look very good.
Earlier this month, headlines all over the U.S. revealed that Moriarty had become the target of a Justice Department civil rights investigation due to her astonishing directive ordering attorneys under her command to execute selective prosecutions based on race. Moriarty’s “Negotiations Policy for Cases Involving Adult Defendants” instructs lawyers in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office that “racial identity … should be part of the overall analysis” when it comes to deciding what kind of plea deals to offer and that her team “should be identifying and addressing racial disparities at decision points, as appropriate.”
It’s hard to believe that in the year 2025 the chief prosecutor of Minnesota’s largest county is implementing a two-tiered system of justice dependent on a defendant’s skin color. The law should be adjudicated impartially. Dermatology should have no place in it.
There is too much retributive investigation taking place at the Trump DOJ these days, but this isn’t that. The Constitution’s 14th Amendment prohibits state and municipal governments from denying anyone “equal protection” under the law based on race, and the Justice Department is right to scrutinize whether Moriarty is violating it. If the inquiry determines that she is, which certainly seems to be the case, Attorney General Pam Bondi should take whatever action is needed to stop her.
There remains a great deal of work to be done to heal race relations in Minnesota and close unacceptable racial disparities in housing, education and other areas here. But prosecuting certain defendants less harshly than others simply because of their race is illegal, racist and increases cultural division at a time when we should be working on reducing it.