Brehm: Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is an embarrassment for Minnesota

Sadly, Moriarty’s discriminatory prosecutorial style isn’t her only source of spotlight. While the office of Hennepin County Attorney is officially nonpartisan, she sure isn’t, and the politics of lawbreakers matter a lot when it comes to how her office treats them. Earlier this spring, a Minnesota state government employee was caught dead to rights vandalizing six Tesla automobiles (all individual felonies) as part of a national and often violent protest campaign against Elon Musk. Yet Moriarty declined prosecution in that case and let the man off without any jail time. In contrast, on the very same day she announced that leniency, Moriarty charged a 19-year-old woman, who keyed a single car and had no prior criminal record, with a first-degree felony. Apparently, if crime is committed in the name of the right left-wing cause in Hennepin County, it need not be punished as harshly.