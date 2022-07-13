Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Host Michael Rand breaks down the Wild's trade of goalie Cam Talbot, just a few days after the team signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year deal and created the potential for drama with their two veteran goalies. Was it the right hockey move? And how much drama would there have been?

9:00: The Twins lost to the Brewers and Miguel Sano, the forgotten man, returned on a rehab assignment to St. Paul.

12:00: Star Tribune outdoors writer Bob Timmons joins Rand for a preview of his excellent upcoming Sunday story about "bikepacking" on gravel trails in Minnesota.

26:00: The Lynx stayed hot, winning one game seemingly three different times.

