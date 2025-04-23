Raising guidance in this economy? Boston Scientific just did it.

Boston Scientific is doing what most other companies are not: increasing sales guidance for investors despite increasingly costly tariffs.
Boston Scientific CEO Mike Mahoney told investors Wednesday that tariffs will cost the medical device maker $200 million in 2025, as he highlighted recent manufacturing investments in Minnesota and Georgia.
Stopping short of saying they will rearrange their supply chain, executives said the company is looking to increase revenue and reduce discretionary spending such as travel meetings to blunt the effects of tariffs.
China is a “complex market” for the company, representing 7% to 8% of sales, Mahoney said Wednesday in a quarterly call with investors. Import taxes on Chinese goods have risen in a back-and-forth fight between Beijing and the White House.
The tariffs aren’t stunting the device maker’s growth, though. Boston Scientific, further expanding in Maple Grove, raised its organic sales growth for the year to 12% to 14%, up from a range of 10% to 12%.
“Our ability to absorb the tariffs I think is more unique than most companies, given the strength of the growth and the leverage that we’re driving to absorb the $200 million — which is unfortunate, but we’re able to absorb it and still deliver very high performance,” Mahoney said.
The Massachusetts-based company makes the finished consoles holding the brains of some of its top-selling medical devices in the Twin Cities, such as its pulsed field ablation system. This catheter system treating atrial fibrillation continued boosting the company’s Minnesota-based cardiology division, which grew organically by more than 31% in the first quarter.
Boston Scientific has approximately doubled its Minnesota workforce in the last 15 years to about 10,000, and is further expanding in the North Star State.