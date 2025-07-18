‘Bold’ and underweight black bear family finds new home at wildlife center

Here’s another reason to heed all those signs that say “don’t feed the wildlife:” Three black bear cubs were nearly orphaned because of their mom’s pesky behavior around humans.
Breathe a sigh of relief, though, because all were taken in by the Wildlife Science Center in Stacy, Minn., about 40 minutes north of Minneapolis and also home to Ethel the black bear.
At 138 pounds, about half of what she should weigh, the sow on the northeast Minnesota Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation was probably too small to hold her own territory, said center co-founder and executive director Peggy Callahan.
“In the Superior National Forest, it’s tough living out there,” she said. “All it would take is a slightly bigger sow just to chase her (off her territory.)”
A wildlife biologist on the reservation tried to relocate her several times, but she “had a high tolerance for human proximity,” Callahan said, because she was fed by them.
“When you’re marinating them in human contact, you’re creating an animal that’s not going to be OK in the wild, and that’s true whether it’s a deer, bear or wolf,” she said. “People are so naive about the negative impact of feeding these guys.”
Had the center not had room for the entire family, the mother would have been euthanized and the underweight cubs might not have survived.
Relocation to another part of a forest doesn’t always work, Callahan said, if another bear has the territory staked. It’s also hard on the bears.