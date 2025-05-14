When Ethel the 300-pound bear started limping, her keepers knew where to call

STACY, Minn. — The sedatives worked quickly on the 300-pound black bear named Ethel. She circled in the morning sun and then dizzily sat down, huffing at her handlers as she laid her head near the corner of her pen and fell asleep.
The first thing Peggy Callahan noticed was the paw on the bear’s back right leg. The claws were twice as long the other three. The thick foot pad, which should have already naturally shed, looked fresh.
“She just hasn’t been putting any weight on it at all,” Callahan said.
It had been seven months since Ethel started limping. On Monday, the crew at the Wildlife Science Center finally had a chance to learn why, and what it might mean for her future. Thanks to a dog and cat veterinarian willing to bring a sleeping bear into her office, and a team of helpers to carry it, they have their answer.
Ethel was found as a cub in 2009, half-starved and alone in the woods of the White Earth Reservation. It was late in the summer, when young bears typically still live under the protection of their mothers. Ethel weighed 12 pounds, less than half the normal size. Emaciated and dehydrated, she couldn’t walk in a straight line. Since black bears almost never abandon their young, Callahan believes the mother had been killed sometime that spring or summer.
The way the young bear struggled to walk, it could have indicated neurological damage. It looked like she might need to be euthanized. Callahan wanted to give her a chance at the Wildlife Science Center, which she founded primarily to house wild-born wolves to assist with research and education.
They made room for the black bear, and while it took 12 months, Ethel got her weight up and started walking straight. At two years old, she was as healthy as any other black bear in captivity.
Over the years, two more black bears were added to the center. Ethel got used to her new home. When she was young and her handlers needed to vaccinate her or give her shots, they were able to bribe her with marshmallows and peanut butter. She quickly became too smart for that, becoming suspicious of people with treats.