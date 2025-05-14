When Ethel the 300-pound bear started limping, her keepers knew where to call

Gigler has long been drawn to the toughest cases, to giving some of the most hurt or wounded animals a chance they might not otherwise get. In 2020, she and her group saved a pitbull pup named Riptide who had been found lashed to a tree in the woods with his mouth zip-tied. She’s found new homes for dogs that have been through some of the worst abuse. The center is treating several cats that had been found frozen to the ground and needed amputations.