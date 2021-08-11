YouTube will televise the Twins-White Sox game, which starts a bit after noon here at Target Field. (And yes, the game is free on YouTube.com if you are internet illiterate, like me.)

Rookie Bailey Ober (1-1, 4.99 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season for the Twins, and his fifth against the American League Central-leading White Sox.

Lefthander Reynaldo Lopez (1-0, 1.59) is on the bump for Chicago, which is 18 games up on the last-place Twins in the Central.

The teams split the first two games of the three-game set. Reusse stopped by Tuesday to opine on Sox manager Tony La Russa. Phil's notebook from Tuesday is here.

Chicago is headed to the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa, to play the Yankees on Thursday in the Field of Dreams Game. La Russa said he would miss the game to attend the funeral of his sister's husband.

Tim Anderson gets the day off for the White Sox today, as does Luis Robert. Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is sitting out a day game after a night game for the Twins.

The Pale Hose (wanted to work that in here) put starter Carlos Rodon, who threw a no-hitter earlier this season, on the 10-day injured list because of left shoulder fatigue. I know the feeling.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Jose Abreu, DH

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Brian Goodwin, RF

Adam Engel, CF

Jake Lamb, 3B

Leury Garcia, SS

Zack Collins, C

TWINS LINEUP

Max Kepler, RF

Brent Rooker, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Luis Arraez, 3B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Jake Cave, CF

Mitch Garver, C

Trevor Larnach, LF

Andrelton Simmons, SS