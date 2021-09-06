Jill Evenocheck was looking forward to finally dressing up again for her nonprofit's fundraiser in October. But that won't likely happen now until 2022.

The summer uptick in COVID-19 cases, owing to the rapid spread of the delta variant, has forced some Minnesota nonprofits to scale back their plans for in-person events and revert to virtual gatherings for the second autumn in a row — a key time of the year for nonprofits to raise revenue.

"I didn't expect this, but it's where we're at," said Evenocheck, CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest in Minneapolis. "This isn't looking very good to get in-person together."

More than 500 people were expected to attend the Ronald McDonald House gala on Oct. 9, which promised to be its biggest in-person indoor event since 2019. Now everyone instead will be sitting at their computers, due to the rise in COVID infections and deaths in Minnesota.

Other nonprofits are still planning in-person events, but adding new safety protocols to keep people safe. The Animal Humane Society in the Twin Cities is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for its Sept. 30 gala.

In Minnetonka, Secondhand Hounds will require the 250 attendees at its gala to show similar proof within 72 hours of the Sept. 24 event. The animal rescue group is moving the cocktail hour outside and spacing out indoor seating.

More nonprofits are reverting back to virtual fundraisers this fall for the second year in a row due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. In 2020, Kyle Kvamme, left, communications coordinator for Open Arms of Minnesota, operated one of two cameras for the live stream as chef Yia Vang taught viewers how to cook a fried ramen noodle dish. ]aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com

Guests also may choose to attend from home online, part of a trend in hybrid fundraisers. But Executive Director Rachel Mairose is bracing for the possibility she will have to move the entire event online, despite her fears it would draw only half the number of donations as an in-person event.

"It's like a balancing act ... it's hard when you're talking about community safety and nonprofit survival," Mairose said. "People are fatigued ... Saying 'come to a virtual event' doesn't have the same punch as in 2020."

Even if Mairose meets her goal of bringing in $250,000, she said she expects her nonprofit will still end the year in the red with fewer donations than in 2020, when nonprofits saw an influx in generosity from individuals and foundations. The number of people adopting and fostering pets this year has also dipped.

"It makes me concerned," Mairose said.

In St. Paul, leaders of Catholic Charities of St. Paul and Minneapolis nixed their annual December gala, opting instead for small Zoom events with donors and an outdoor event with food trucks, hot drinks and winter crafts at the Mall of America.

"It's a challenge for every nonprofit to step up their game," said Joe Schwei, executive director of the Minnesota-Dakotas chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

His group had hoped to bring together 700 people in December, spacing out white linen-topped tables and bar lines to maintain social distancing. But leaders scrapped those plans in favor of a virtual gala like last year's. Cystic fibrosis tends to isolate people, so it's important to bring them together — but only when it's safe, Schwei said.

Louise Matson has moved the Division of Indian Work's only fundraiser of the year online for the second year in a row. Supporters can log into the Sept. 27 event for free, but Matson hopes virtual attendees will be moved to donate a total of $100,000 to support the Minneapolis nonprofit's food shelf and youth program.

"We'd much rather be in person," said Matson, the nonprofit's executive director. "Hopefully we'll be able to do it in 2022."

'It's been a roller coaster'

COVID is having an impact not only on the fundraisers that nonprofits rely on for revenue, but their programs as well.

At Catholic Charities, indoor functions like bingo have been replaced with outdoor activities. At the Division of Indian Work, programs such as parenting classes shifted online at the start of the pandemic. Now they're being offered in hybrid formats.

"I didn't think the pandemic would be such a big part of my job right now," Matson said. "This is a setback, that the delta variant is surging. It's been a roller coaster."

The latest surge in the virus is also deterring volunteers that organizations like Bridging, a furniture bank for people in need, rely on. Bridging continues to face a volunteer shortage, though those who do step up are working more to fill the gaps.

Some nonprofits also are delaying their return to the office. Greater Twin Cities United Way had planned to reopen its Minneapolis offices to its 150 employees on Sept. 13, when the plan was to work at least one day a week there. With the virus surge, that date will now likely be pushed to January.

"There's nothing like in-person interactions," CEO John Wilgers said, adding that continued remote work affects relationships with stakeholders and work culture.

The pandemic also has forced nonprofits to get creative in their appeals to donors, especially in finding ways to overcome online fatigue. During its fundraiser, the Division of Indian Work will encourage donors to follow along with a chef in a virtual cooking class.

Environmental nonprofit Metro Blooms, which canceled plans to welcome 80 people to its new Minneapolis offices in October for a hybrid event, will keep its virtual fundraiser capped at an hour and host online breakout rooms for small group conversations.

"People are kind of sick of being online," said Laura Scholl, director of development at Metro Blooms.

On the plus side, the virtual fundraisers translate into fewer costs for nonprofits, she added, cutting the costs of catering and renting tables. And they can draw more people.

At the Ronald McDonald House, organizers scaled back the usual three-hour program to a 20-minute video. They're encouraging donors to turn the ticket price for their canceled gala into meals for families with ill or injured children.

"We didn't want to do the old virtual way that we did last time because we think people are getting fatigued," Evenocheck said. "It's just going to look a little bit different than it did in 2019 and 2020."

Kelly Smith • 612-673-4141