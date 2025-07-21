How safe are Minnesota refugees from deportation?

That means in the past, refugees from Laos who have done crimes in America may have been arrested by immigration authorities following their criminal convictions, given a deportation order and released back into the community in lieu of indefinite detention in immigration jail with nowhere to send them. They continued to live in America in a state of legal limbo, required to report for regular check-ins with the local ICE field office. In the intervening decades, they became rooted in America, with careers and families.