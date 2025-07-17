Vang: Deporting these Hmong men isn’t justice — it’s a failure of America’s promise

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When I was a teenager growing up in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood, it wasn’t uncommon to see 14- and 15-year-old Hmong girls married to older men and raising babies. Back in the ’80s, having just arrived in the United States, the Hmong didn’t know it was against the law.
The grown-ups around me — my parents, my uncles, our clan leaders — were just trying to replicate the only system they had ever known: A traditional Hmong way of life, built on survival, clan loyalty and cultural norms that didn’t fit neatly into American legal frameworks.
Today, I’m seeing that same cultural disconnect criminalized in a much more devastating way.
Across Minnesota, a couple dozen Hmong men — many of them fathers, husbands, workers and community leaders — are facing deportation to Laos, a country they fled or never knew, in many cases because of criminal records that are at least a decade old. In recent months, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained or surveilled these men, some of whom have served time and rebuilt their lives. They have not reoffended, yet they are being rounded up like criminals.
This is not about public safety. This is about political theater by President Donald Trump and his supporters, and a dangerous misunderstanding of Hmong history and culture.
Similar to Michelle Alexander, whose work in “The New Jim Crow” laid bare the ways in which mass incarceration replaced segregation laws to continue racial oppression, I see this new wave of deportations as part of the same system. It’s not just broken — it was never built for us in the first place. The Hmong, a stateless people recruited by the CIA during the Vietnam War, were resettled in the United States without language, without context and without warning. We were expected to assimilate without any explanation of the rules.