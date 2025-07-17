Vang: Deporting these Hmong men isn’t justice — it’s a failure of America’s promise

Similar to Michelle Alexander, whose work in “The New Jim Crow” laid bare the ways in which mass incarceration replaced segregation laws to continue racial oppression, I see this new wave of deportations as part of the same system. It’s not just broken — it was never built for us in the first place. The Hmong, a stateless people recruited by the CIA during the Vietnam War, were resettled in the United States without language, without context and without warning. We were expected to assimilate without any explanation of the rules.