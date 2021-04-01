The state hockey tournaments moved into their semifinal rounds Thursday morning with the Class 1A girls' games at the Xcel Energy Center. Proctor/Hermantown defeated Warroad and Gentry Academy rolled past Chisago Lakes to set the Class 1A championship. In Class 2A, Edina beat Minnetonka and will take on Andover, which shut out Eastview.

Here are recaps of all four games.

CLASS 2A

Andover 7, Eastview 0

Goals from Madelynn Jurgensen, her 14th of the season, and Madison Brown (18th) built a 2-0 Huskies lead after two periods.

Madison Clough blasted her 10th goal of the season into the net for a 3-0 Andoverlead. Peyton Hemp assisted on the goal, giving her a school record 45 assists this season. And then Hemp, the Class 2A leader in points, scoreda goal of her own for a 4-0 Andover lead.

The Huskies outshot the Lightning 47-11. Sophomore goaltender Courtney Stagman earned her 10th shutout of the season.

Andover (22-0) has now outscored its opponents 193-7 this season.

Tap here for more on the game and a boxscore.

Edina 4, Minnetonka 0

The Hornets didnot play in the quarterfinals on March 27 when scheduled opponent Centennial bowed out because of a positive COVID-19 test. But Edina's stable of skilled players looked unfazed by a 12-day layoff between games.

The Hornets (21-0), runner-up last year after winning three consecutive titles, controlled play at both ends of the Xcel Energy Center ice. Jane Kuehl scored the Hornets' first two goals and Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year Emma Conner rounded out the scoring with a pair of her own, both assisted by Hannah Chorske. Uma Corniea denied all 15 shots she faced for the shutout victory.

Tap here for more on the game and a boxscore.

CLASS 1A

Proctor/Hermantown 3, Warroad 1

A tying goal with sixth-tenths of a second left in the first period and then a two-goal second period helped Proctor/Hermantown reach its first state championship game with a 3-1 upset victory over Warroad.

Freshman Hannah Graves scored the first two goals before senior Alyssa Watkins added her sixth goal of the tournament to keep the No. 3 seed Mirage undefeated (20-0) in the first Class 1A semifinal game Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Coming into the game the matchup appeared pretty even, with second-seeded Warroad scoring 6.33 goals per game while allowing only 0.90 goals per game. The Mirage scored 7.63 goals per gameallowing only 0.74 goals. Special teams proved to be a difference in the game, too, with the Mirage going 1-for-4 on the power play while Warroad went 0-for-4.

Tap here for more on the game and a boxscore.

Gentry Academy 6, Chisago Lakes 0

First shift, first shot, first goal.

That was the fast start top-seeded Gentry Academy gave itself in its Class 1A semifinal against Chisago Lakes on the way to a 6-0 victory Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Sophomore Cara Sajevic's shot from the top of the left circle ended up in the net 15 seconds into the game.

"I definitely used the defense as a screen," Sajevic said. "I kind of lost my edge, so I was thinking just get it on net.

Tap here for more on the game and a boxscore.

