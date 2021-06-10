Alise (Post) Willoughby of St. Cloud will return to the Summer Olympics next month as a member of the U.S. cycling team that was announced Thursday. She won her first Olympic medal five years ago, earning silver in women's BMX at the 2016 Rio Games.

The Tokyo Games will be the third Olympics for Willoughby, 30. She has won two world championships since Rio — in 2017 and 2019 — and has five medals in nine world championships appearances. Willoughby won her 10th U.S. title in March, following victories in the first two World Cup races of the season.

A 2009 graduate of St. Cloud Tech, Willoughby finished 12th in her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games. She married Australian BMX star Sam Willoughby in 2019. He was partially paralyzed in a 2016 training accident and now coaches Alise at their home base in Chula Vista, Calif.

Though Alise Willoughby has lived and trained in California for several years, she still considers St. Cloud's Pineview Park — run by her father, Mark Post — as her home track.

The U.S. will send 27 cyclists — 18 women and nine men — to the Tokyo Olympics. They will compete in track cycling, road cycling, mountain biking, BMX racing and the new BMX freestyle event.