Gable Steveson looked a little stunned Saturday after winning his second match against Nick Gwiazdowski. Then the Gophers junior smiled broadly, as he realized he had earned a place on the U.S. Olympic team.

Steveson, of Apple Valley, defeated Gwiazdowski 10-0 and 10-4 to sweep their best-of-three championship series at the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials in Fort Worth, Tex. The reigning NCAA heavyweight champion added his first Olympic berth in men's freestyle heavyweight to his rapidly growing resume, becoming the first athlete at the trials to secure his place at this summer's Tokyo Games.

Gwiazdowski, like Steveson, did not surrender a point in the challenge round Friday. He had to work to avoid two shutouts in the championship round, as Steveson ran up 14 points in three periods before Gwiazdowski got his first.

Steveson, 20, is the first Minnesotan since at least 1952 to make a U.S. Olympic team in freestyle wrestling. He becomes the 10th Gophers wrestler to earn a place at the Summer Games, and the first since Jake Deitchler in 2008.

Gwiazdowski, 28, has been the country's top-ranked freestyle heavyweight for the past few years. Saturday's victory was the biggest for Steveson at the senior level. A three-time world champion at the cadet and junior levels, Steveson was edged by Gwiazdowski in 2019 in the trials to determine the U.S. team for the world championships, then beat him in December for the first time.

While 15 trials champions locked up places in the Olympic tournament, three still have work to do. The U.S. has not qualified for the Tokyo Games in two Greco-Roman weights--77 kg and 130 kg--or in the men's freestyle 65 kg class. The trials winners will have to compete at the final Olympic qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 6-9.

Always confident, Steveson looked both loose and locked in as he took the mat for Saturday's best-of-three opener. Though he was wrestling in his second major tournament in two weeks, he said he felt strong mentally and physically. While some post-collegiate wrestlers have scrambled to find competition during the pandemic, Steveson wrestled 17 matches for the Gophers, building his endurance while going undefeated.

In Saturday's first period, he received two warnings for passivity and was put on the clock. That forced him to score within 30 seconds to avoid giving a point to Gwiazdowski.

Steveson quickly took Gwiazdowski down for two points, then added a leg lace for two more. He got another takedown—and another two points—when Gwiazdowski took a shot to score but failed.

With a 6-0 lead after the first period, Steveson kept the pressure on. Another takedown put him up 8-0, leaving him two points away from winning by technical fall. When Gwiazdowski took a shot to try and score, Steveson grabbed his leg, then used his foot to knock Gwiazdowski down.

That sealed the victory with two minutes, 21 seconds to spare and gave Steveson a visible lift. He skipped off the mat and jogged away, handing out a couple of high-fives on his way out.

Steveson raced to a 4-0 lead in the first period in the second match. Gwiazdowski scored his first point on a stepout, then Steveson expanded his lead.

