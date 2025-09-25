Adam Thielen, Glen Taylor boost Minnesota State Mankato’s $60M stadium complex plan

Big names are backing Minnesota State University, Mankato’s campaign for a $60 million project to replace its aging Blakeslee Stadium, the grass field where the Minnesota Vikings held training camp for five decades.
The school has already raised $30 million for the new stadium project, which includes a residence hall and other amenities. Administrators hope to raise the rest from alumni and businesses over the next two years, President Edward Inch said. Billionaire Glen Taylor and another Minnesota State Mankato alum, Vikings star Adam Thielen, are listed as major donors.
While the stadium will host school football and soccer games, the university also plans to host concerts at the complex, which will include a new residence hall and a plaza for a farmers market, as well as a renovated track and field facility and walking trails, Inch said.
“This is a place where students will thrive, families will gather, and a region will grow stronger together,” Inch said when announcing the project Wednesday.
The announcement for the new complex is coming at a time when higher education institutions around the country are struggling financially, including Minnesota State Mankato. In August, school administrators rankled some faculty and students by announcing cuts to academic programs including a plan to lay off seven tenured professors.
Some students on campus said after Wednesday’s announcement that they wished the university focused more on maintaining dorms and academic programs and less on athletics.
“Thirty million dollars could give our professors the job security they need, our students the programs they paid for, and our community the campus it deserves,” said Mankato senior Cole Koets, 22. “A new stadium, at this challenging time for staff and students, is almost ludicrously insulting to suggest.”
The project to replace the aging Blakeslee Stadium, which has steep steps and lacks handicap-accessible bathrooms, is something the university has long wanted. In recognition of lead financial support from Taylor and his wife, the venue will be named the Becky and Glen Taylor Community Stadium, and the playing surface called the Taylor Family Field, a statement from the university said.