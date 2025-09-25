Greater Minnesota

Adam Thielen, Glen Taylor boost Minnesota State Mankato’s $60M stadium complex plan

The campaign to replace storied Blakeslee Stadium comes after administrators announced cuts to academic programs.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2025 at 4:49PM
Minnesota State University, Mankato has unveiled plans for a $60 million stadium project. (Courtesy of Minnesota State University, Mankato)

Big names are backing Minnesota State University, Mankato’s campaign for a $60 million project to replace its aging Blakeslee Stadium, the grass field where the Minnesota Vikings held training camp for five decades.

The school has already raised $30 million for the new stadium project, which includes a residence hall and other amenities. Administrators hope to raise the rest from alumni and businesses over the next two years, President Edward Inch said. Billionaire Glen Taylor and another Minnesota State Mankato alum, Vikings star Adam Thielen, are listed as major donors.

While the stadium will host school football and soccer games, the university also plans to host concerts at the complex, which will include a new residence hall and a plaza for a farmers market, as well as a renovated track and field facility and walking trails, Inch said.

“This is a place where students will thrive, families will gather, and a region will grow stronger together,” Inch said when announcing the project Wednesday.

Edward Inch, president of Minnesota State University, Mankato, says the athletic complex project will generate new revenue streams and increase the school’s visibility. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The announcement for the new complex is coming at a time when higher education institutions around the country are struggling financially, including Minnesota State Mankato. In August, school administrators rankled some faculty and students by announcing cuts to academic programs including a plan to lay off seven tenured professors.

Some students on campus said after Wednesday’s announcement that they wished the university focused more on maintaining dorms and academic programs and less on athletics.

“Thirty million dollars could give our professors the job security they need, our students the programs they paid for, and our community the campus it deserves,” said Mankato senior Cole Koets, 22. “A new stadium, at this challenging time for staff and students, is almost ludicrously insulting to suggest.”

The project to replace the aging Blakeslee Stadium, which has steep steps and lacks handicap-accessible bathrooms, is something the university has long wanted. In recognition of lead financial support from Taylor and his wife, the venue will be named the Becky and Glen Taylor Community Stadium, and the playing surface called the Taylor Family Field, a statement from the university said.

(Sign up for the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Prairie Local newsletter covering Mankato and the southwest corner of the state.)

Glen Taylor, who graduated from the university in 1962, is the billionaire founder of Mankato-based Taylor Corp., owner of the Minnesota Star Tribune, and former owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

The stadium’s front gate will be named for the Thielen Foundation. Adam Thielen, who founded the organization with his wife, Caitlin, rose from a Division II standout at the university to an NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The stadium’s secondary entrance will be named for Mankato-based ISG, which previously worked on a redesign of the university’s hockey training facility and on upgrades to the women’s soccer field and stadium.

The university expects to break ground on the first phase of the project, which has been dubbed “Future State,” in late fall 2027. They aim to open the stadium in 2029.

Plans for the stadium outline a 6,500-seat venue for the university’s football and soccer teams, with the capacity to expand to 12,000 for large outdoor concerts and other events.

The university hopes a renovated track and field facility will allow it to host high-level collegiate conference and NCAA championship meets, as well as bid for the Minnesota State High School League track and field championships. The renovations would include new permanent seating for 3,000.

The much-needed residence hall would house 364 students, and its lower floors would be classified for possible retail space. This would be funded by business partnerships and revenue generated through rentals, the university said.

Minnesota State Mankato's $60 million stadium project would include a residence hall for 364 students. (Courtesy of Minnesota State University, Mankato)

Replacing the football stadium in Mankato has been seen as a lower priority than competing projects at other campuses, Mankato-area state Sen. Nick Frentz said Wednesday.

“The difference between this project and previous efforts is the significant private partnerships that have developed, coming together to get this done,” Frentz said. “It’s also a larger scope than previous projects.”

The announcement of the stadium project comes as the university faces financial difficulties.

Minnesota State Mankato has been cutting courses, raising tuition, eliminating some off-site locations, and offering early retirements.

While the current budget is “balanced” with these cuts, the university still faces costs such as inflation and benefits outpacing state funding, said David Hood, the provost at Minnesota State, Mankato and senior vice president for academic affairs.

The university has said the seven tenured positions it’s eliminating were from departments selected based on enrollment numbers, but the school’s Faculty Association said they have doubts about the criteria used.

Inch said in a statement that the stadium project will generate new revenue streams and increase the school’s visibility.

“The proposed $60 million project is being funded entirely through private donations, and none of those dollars could have been redirected to academic programs or operational budgets,” the statement said.

A consulting firm cited by the university estimates the project will bring in a net income of $28 million over the next 30 years. But economists and other critics say consultant studies on stadium projects often overestimate the true financial impact and can include money that would likely already be spent in the community.

Minnesota State Mankato’s football team is ranked 14th in national Division II polling. The Mavericks have made 10 trips to the NCAA Tournament under head coach Todd Hoffner, and have reached the national semifinals five times and advanced to the NCAA Championship game in both 2014 and 2019.

The Maverick’s women’s soccer team currently holds the No. 2 spot in the nation.

