Medcalf: Talk of tenure cuts in Mankato raises questions about the point of college

When I told Elliot Felix that it was difficult to tell my 17-year-old daughter that college will yield a sturdy, promising career after she completes her degree, he understood.
“A lot of places have long since had this divide between getting an education and getting a job,” said Felix, an education consultant and the author of “The Connected College: Leadership Strategies for Student Success.”
“It was almost demeaning to talk about a career when really the point of college to them was figuring out who you are, shaping your identity, becoming a good critical thinker, becoming a good communicator, becoming a good collaborator,” he said, adding that schools are finding it harder to maintain that position because more students and families are looking for a tangible return on their investment of time and money in college.
That fork-in-the-road moment seems to be at the center of an ongoing battle at my alma mater, Minnesota State University, Mankato, where the administration said last week that the school must operate like a “business,” amid a plan to cut seven tenured positions through a process called retrenchment.
Faculty members have responded by accusing the university, which recently raised tuition by 8% and cut more than 100 courses, of attempting to “dismantle” tenure when the school is not dealing with a known budget deficit. The cuts would also disproportionately impact faculty of color who comprise the bulk of the layoffs and are important to a diverse student body, said Sherrise Truesdale-Moore, a professor in the school’s criminal justice department and president of the Faculty Association.
“When we look at things as a business, we also sacrifice quality,” Truesdale-Moore said. “If we run it as a business, then you are also going to cheapen the quality of education that you’re giving the students.”
It’s a concerning development as schools across the country attempt to reinvent themselves amid a quagmire that’s turned some programs into dead ends as the job market transforms and the cost of living goes up. I acknowledge that challenge for my alma mater and other schools, but I also haven’t heard enough from them about the value of a college experience and the investment it demands.
Cutting courses, firing tenured staff, pressuring faculty and talking like a Fortune 500 company instead of a university is more discouraging than appealing. I am hopeful that my daughter will enjoy a great career after college. More than professional success, however, I want her to have the experience I enjoyed.