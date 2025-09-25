Medcalf: Talk of tenure cuts in Mankato raises questions about the point of college

The ethnic studies professor who challenged me to see the world through a wider lens. The gender studies professor who told me during a summer women’s studies course that I should listen more and talk less. The journalism professor who said I needed to take my education more seriously. The Friday night fish fries at Calvin’s house. The late nights at the school paper. The long hours in the library toward the end of each semester. The crowd at football games. The parties at the bottom of the hill and the endless trek back up the hill after those parties ended.