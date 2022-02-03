BEIJING — Forward Hillary Knight had seen a move like that before. Just not on a hockey rink.

And the fallout from it could damage Team USA's chances of repeating as gold medalists.

"You never want to see someone go down like that," Knight said. "In the fashion in which it did, it was like a UFC thing. And it is just unfortunate."

Knight and the rest of the U.S. women's hockey team will have much to take away from its 5-2 drubbing of Finland on Thursday in the opening game of preliminary round play. It includes moving forward without veteran forward Brianna Decker, who left the ice in a stretcher in the first period with a serious left leg injury.

Decker got tangled up with Finland's Ronja Savolainen, one of their biggest players, behind the U.S. net near the 10-minute mark. They fell back as they emerged from behind the goal.

One of the consequences of having only a few spectators allowed to watch events like hockey at the Olympics is that you can hear everything.

You could hear Team USA's emotion, energy and communication throughout their workover of the Finnish team. But you could also hear Decker scream and curse in agony as she crumpled to the ground with Savolainen. Watching replays, it appeared that Savolainen kicked out Decker's leg from behind, which is slew-footing. And that is dirty pool.

Team USA coach Joel Johnson could be heard asking officials if a penalty should have been called.

"Yeah, they didn't see anything," Johnson said. "I saw a little differently, it just looked like an awkward situation that they saw as just people getting tangled up. And, of course, I'm biased and so I saw a little differently."

Reports after the game revealed that Decker, one of the team captains, is done for the remainder of the tournament.

Team USA had a couple of banged-up players during their preparation for the Beijing Games, then endured a run of COVID-19 through the roster. There was relief and optimism when they arrived in China with everyone healthy.

That run of health lasted 9 minutes and 22 seconds.

Decker, a Wisconsin native and former Badger star, will be difficult to replace.

"Decks is one of our captains and is one of the best centers in the world of women's hockey," Johnson said.

The game was scoreless when Decker was injured. Knight acknowledged that the manner of the injury riled them up.

Former Gopher Amanda Kessel carried the puck in from the left circle and stuffed a shot past Anni Keisala to open the scoring at the 10:37 mark. Then, 2 minutes, 22 seconds later, Petra Nieminen paid for her hooking penalty as she watched from the penalty box as Jincy Dunne fed Alex Carpenter for a goal to make it 2-0. It was a particularly bad goal to give up, as Carpenter needed a moment to tee up her shot but still beat Keisala to the near post.

Team captain Coyne Schofield scored twice during a dominant second period in which Team USA outshot Finland 17-2.

"It wasn't because of the injury that we that we played better," Johnson said, "but I think there was some extra emotion that took place inside of everybody."

Teams rally around fallen teammates. It happens. Teams evolve during lengthy tournaments like the Olympics, and how teams respond to challenges often determines what kind of run they will make. On Thursday, they went to another gear as Decker, while on crutches, watched the remainder of the game from a corner of the Wukesong Sports Center. They will need more of that.

After the game ended, Team USA lined up and each player hugged Decker as they came off the ice.

"When you see someone that you love and who you've gone through the trenches with, you just want to get it even more so for her," Knight said. "We're proud that we came up with the W but it's definitely tough to see her go down there."