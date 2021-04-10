After Thursday's home opener, where the Twins beat Seattle 10-2, the organization offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for its tier one personnel, including the players, staff and their families. Ahead of the second game of the three-part series Saturday, manager Rocco Baldelli said the team did not reach the 85% threshold that would allow for loosened COVID-19 protocols such as social-distancing and mask-wearing.

"We're actually pretty close to 85 percent," Baldelli said. "The original estimate or head count had us believing that we weren't going to be too close to that number, but we ultimately did get to a good spot, and I believe there are a few guys that may actually make a decision on it. I think there were some people that maybe were not comfortable doing it two days ago but may get to that point after more discussion and contemplation."

Here is the lineup ahead of the 1:10 p.m. game:

1. Jorge Polanco 2B

2. Kyle Garlick LF

3. Nelson Cruz DH

4. Byron Buxton CF

5. Mitch Garver C

6. Max Kepler RF

7. Miguel Sano 1B

8. Andrelton Simmons SS

9. Luis Arraez 3B

Starting Pitcher : Michael Pineda RHP

And for Seattle:

1. Mitch Haniger RF

2. Ty France DH

3. Kyle Seager 3B

4. Jose Marmolejos 1B

5. Luis Torrens C

6. Dylan Moore 2B

7. Taylor Trammell CF

8. Sam Haggerty LF

9. J.P. Crawford SS

SP: Yusei Kikuchi LHP