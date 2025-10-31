The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

But Fork’d treats mozzarella sticks ($14.95) like an engineering challenge. The new American restaurant, from some of the team behind Bacio, opened this fall in the former Champps (and briefly, Wineside) by Ridgedale Center. For this age-old bar snack, chef and co-owner Mike Zinser mixes mozzarella with a French pastry dough, forming a uniform, dumpling-like log that, when fried, forms a shattering crust. The interior stays molten and intact, no matter which way you cut, bite or break it. There’s no empty shell of breading here, just unending stretch and pull, with a bowl of bright marinara for dunking.