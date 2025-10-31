The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Cannoli at Liliana
From the team behind Estelle (St. Paul), the new, self-proclaimed “modern Italian pasta bar” Liliana in Woodbury serves creative, unexpected dishes like spaghetti alla chitarra with smoked octopus and chili crunch. One of the more memorable bites from a recent dinner was the tiny, savory cannoli appetizer ($8), in which a superbly fried and gnarled shell gets piped with a smooth, chilled chicken liver mousse. It gets drizzled with saba, a rich, caramelized grape syrup with a hint of acidity. The sweet and tart saba complements a rich pâté, which brings a big peanut-butter-and-jelly energy to the whole affair.
Savory cannoli are nothing new — people have long stuffed cannoli shells with ingredients like prosciutto and ricotta, truffled mashed potatoes, meatballs and marinara, or even duck confit. One such cannoli even figured prominently in the Season 2 Bolognese episode of “The Bear,” in which Carmy unsurprisingly channels his generational family trauma to come up with a version made with a Parmesan shell and Mortadella mousse that’s dipped in pistachios.
Blissfully anguish-free, the ones at Liliana veer much more joyful, with the brilliant little bites exploding with flavor. Easily shareable among four people, at $8 for two cannoli, it represents a true bargain, at least in a cost to flavor ratio. (Raphael Brion)
10060 City Walk Dr. #102, Woodbury, lilianamn.com
Falafel wrap at Mr. Shawarma
When in the north metro, we came across this gem of a family-run, unassuming Mediterranean spot. In addition to wings and kebab platters, three kinds of wraps are featured. They were out of gyros by the time we arrived in the late afternoon, so we went with the falafel ($10) and chicken shawarma ($11).
We wouldn’t hesitate to order the nicely seasoned grilled chicken again, but the falafel wrap with plenty of nuance is extra special. The kitchen here has their handmade falafel recipe and cooking game down, frying the pieces to a crisp, golden coating while retaining the fluffy interior of ground chickpeas, bright herbs and spices. Tahini sauce and hummus, along with tomatoes, pickles and onions, round out the ingredients wrapped in a grilled, housemade flatbread.
The fast-casual spot sports a handful of tables, so be prepared to take your food to go if none are available. What’s nice is these solid handhelds stay intact, so they’re easy to eat on the road. (Nancy Ngo)
2500 Coon Rapids Blvd. NW., Coon Rapids, mrshawarmagrillmn.com