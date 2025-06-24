Counter Intelligence

Two years after closing, Tiny Diner stages a summer comeback

Plus: Bloomington’s eggy food truck opens a restaurant, Lowertown pizzeria is closing and more food news.

By Joy Summers and

Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 24, 2025 at 11:30AM
Tiny Diner in Minneapolis, Minn., photographed on Thursday, November 6, 2014.
Tiny Diner in Minneapolis is opening this week after a two-year hiatus. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Almost two years after going dormant, Tiny Diner (1024 E. 38th St., Mpls.) will reopen June 25.

Initial hours will be Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., with plans to expand to evening hours and pop-up events. Leading the kitchen is Stephanie Portillo, Placemaker Hospitality’s executive chef, who returns to the restaurant where she used to cook. According to those in the know, several former employees who still live in the neighborhood will return along with new faces, including general manager Justin Beard.

On the menu will be a mix of breakfast and lunch standards, like the breakfast burrito and macro bowl, along with some new menu items, with vegetarian, vegan and omnivore options.

As the name suggests, the interior seating is cozy with 60 seats, but the expansive patio adds 88 more, many in the shade under the solar panels.

It’s a full-circle moment for the restaurant that was founded with sustainability as a core value. First opened in 2014 by Kim Bartmann’s Placemaker Hospitality group, Tiny Diner’s small structure and surrounding grounds were built with a green mindset, surrounded by food-producing gardens, rainwater containment system and those solar panels.

To rebuild the gardens, original garden designer Koby Jeschkeit-Hagen is helping direct the farming. “It’s magical what people who know all that stuff can do,” said Bartmann. “One minute it’s asphalt and the next it’s thriving with 100 different kinds of plants.”

She and several employees showed up to plant, and were joined by helpers from the neighborhood. Rebuilding, replanting and community are tenets of the area.

Tiny Diner’s space hasn’t been vacant. The Real Minneapolis nonprofit had been using the space for the past year to prepare meals in partnership with Second Harvest Heartland. Those operations are now moving to a commercial space on Chicago Avenue near George Floyd Square.

The owners of Scramblin' Egg food truck are about to open a full-time restaurant in Bloomington. (Photo courtesy city of Bloomington)

Scramblin’ Egg now a new full-time restaurant

The Bloomington food truck dedicated to egg sandwiches has found a full-time home.

Scramblin’ Egg opens June 26 at 7828 Portland Av. S. inside the Town & Country Center strip mall. The restaurant will be open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The menu allows for a choose-your-own-egg-adventure, with burritos, bowls and sandwiches available with customizations. There’s also a coffee drink selection.

Founded by diner food fans Nick Peterson and Greg Veitenheimer, the truck gained a cult following for its eggy dishes.

Related Coverage

Eat & Drink

StepChld restaurant in northeast Minneapolis closing in August

Twin Cities Suburbs

Bloomington breakfast truck owners win $100,000 in contest decided by voters

Eat & Drink

The great pizza showdown: In search of the best pies in the Twin Cities

No Section

15 of the best breakfast sandwiches in the Twin Cities area

The duo were the winners of Hatch Bloomington, a small-business contest that awarded a $100,000 initial investment to people who wanted to expand their small businesses in the city.

BirdEz opening in Uptown’s Seven Points mall

The fried chicken finger revolution continues with BirdEz’s expansion from Blaine’s Northtown Mall to Uptown’s Seven Points (800 W. Lake St., Mpls.). Opening day is June 27. This menu comes with the distinction of also being halal, with a mix of crispy chicken strips, French fries and different ways of serving them. Prices range from $12 to $15 for meals. Hours are expected to start at 10 a.m. each day; follow BirdEz’s Instagram for more details.

Lowertown pizzeria will close at the end of June

Big River Pizza (280 E. 5th St., St. Paul) is in the midst of a Minnesota goodbye before closing June 29.

In an announcement on Facebook, the restaurant said in part, “We absolutely love being part of this community. However, the current political and policy landscape in St. Paul has made it increasingly difficult to ensure the safety of our employees.”

Steve Lott founded the pizzeria as a mobile food operation at the farmers market before moving into a full-time operation in 2015 with woodfire-charred crust and market-inspired toppings. The restaurant also billed itself as a micro-venue, hosting music and small events in the cozy dining space.

Until its last day, the restaurant is expected to be open normal hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Downtown Robbinsdale’s Italian restaurant suddenly closed

The owners of Nonna Rosa’s Ristorante in Robbinsdale announced over the weekend that the restaurant has closed. Writing on Facebook they said, “We have enjoyed being a part of this community. Thank you for all of the good times!”

Their Robbinsdale eatery (4168 W. Broadway) had just celebrated 15 years of serving comforting Italian fare and wines on the city’s main street. Founders Francesco and Tina Suglia sold the restaurant in 2020 to Minnesota Restaurant Group; the restaurant changed hands again in 2022, when Jason Scott Lyons bought the business, according to the Sun Post.

Burnsville Applebee’s space will house 2 new restaurants

The former Applebee’s space in Burnsville Center is getting reworked into two new restaurants, Chingu Korean Fried Chicken and Kyo Matcha, according to Bring Me the News,

An Instagram post from Chingu teased to a Burnsville location and more: “From saucy wings to loaded fries and all the bold Korean flavors you crave — your new favorite chicken spot is almost here.”

Kyo Matcha is an international chain spotlighting Japanese matcha desserts and drinks in everything from cakes, lattes, teas and slushes. Some non-matcha items are also available. This will be the second Kyo Matcha in Minnesota; a Richfield location debuted last year.

Opening dates have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Burnsville Center’s Ate Ate Ate, anchoring the mall’s north end, is still in the works. The food hall’s website lists tenants Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls, Oday, Niko Niko Boba, Amazing Momo, Han Sang Korean Cuisine, Messy Jesse’s, Soga, Saigon Meats Manila and Sho Ramen.

about the writers

about the writers

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

More from Counter Intelligence

See More

Counter Intelligence

This week in restaurant news: 1 reopening, 2 closings and 4 new spots coming soon

Tiny Diner in Minneapolis, Minn., photographed on Thursday, November 6, 2014.

Plus: Bloomington’s eggy food truck opens a restaurant, Lowertown pizzeria is closing and more food news.

Eat & Drink

StepChld restaurant in northeast Minneapolis closing in August

card image

Eat & Drink

Historic Roseville Dairy Queen has reopened as Sprinkles

card image