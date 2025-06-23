Eat & Drink

StepChld restaurant in northeast Minneapolis closing in August

Chef-owner Kamal Mohamed pushed the boundaries of global cuisine and cites rising costs as a reason for closing after nearly 5 years.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 23, 2025 at 5:48PM
Kamal Mohamed inside StepChld in northeast Minneapolis. The entrepreneur will close his groundbreaking restaurant in August. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

One of the standout dishes at northeast Minneapolis’ StepChld might sound like it contains a mismatched swirl of flavors — lavender, nori, shrimp. But those ingredients’ unlikely harmony is a testament to owner and chef Kamal Mohamed’s vision for globally influenced fine dining: playful and personal, boundary-pushing and bold.

Mohamed, an immigrant from Ethiopia who grew up working with his family on their Minneapolis food truck, will close his first full-service restaurant this summer. StepChld ends its run Aug. 24.

“After almost five years, it’s always going to be a part of me, and I’m grateful for the fact that I got to do it,” Mohamed said. “Yeah, it’s gonna hurt, but I think I feel more gratitude than pain right now.”

Mohamed cited risings costs of food, labor and rent, as well as the capacity limitations of StepChld’s snug, 38-seat space.

“It’s more tight than ever before,” Mohamed said. “Those little nuances and subtleties, with only 38 seats, you can’t just charge $30 for a burger. At some point consumers do push back. It makes it difficult to try to fit something that was meant for another time and space.”

An entrepreneur with other food businesses, Mohamed is looking into expanding his health-driven cafe Parcelle, and is meeting individually with his small staff at StepChld to develop new business ideas. Mohamed is no longer involved with StepChld’s neighboring cocktail bar, WildChld.

StepChld’s globally inspired menu is a reflection of Mohamed’s story. Ethiopian berbere spice finds its way into chocolate cake ganache, while dishes like short rib sugo over wide noodles tell deeper tales of history and migration.

Lavender nori shrimp is among the standout dishes at StepChld. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A self-taught chef, Mohamed hired others like him, immigrant chefs and aspiring cooks who don’t have culinary degrees but bring unique perspectives and talents to the kitchen. He hopes to use the industry knowledge he’s acquired over the years to help them chart their own courses.

And, he hinted, there could be a future for StepChld in another location.

“I’m trying to wrap my head around, how can I keep this team together? And you know, is there a world where I can find another spot for StepChld sooner rather than later to sort of put the team back together. And if not, then the next-best-case scenario is: Is there anything else that sounds good to you? Do you want to do something on your own?”

Mohamed chose to make the announcement with enough time for guests with gift cards to use them, and for customers to come back one last time for a Cooper burger, Ethiopian birria tacos, or that lavender nori shrimp.

“If every story must come to an end, I want it to end in a way that pays respect to our customers, our staff, and everybody, and just say, hey, thank you for letting me share my story,” Mohamed said.

StepChld, 24 University Av. NE., Mpls., stepchld.com; gift cards should be redeemed before Aug. 24.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

