An 18-year-old was charged Thursday with fatally shooting a man last week on the southern edge of downtown Minneapolis.

Jackson G. Robertson, who has no permanent address, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree unintentional murder and carrying a pistol in public without a permit in connection with the shooting of Antone Rico Anderson, 34, of Hopkins, on April 3 outside a home in the 1500 block of Park Avenue.

Robertson was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

Anderson died less than an hour after being shot in the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the charges:

Anderson's girlfriend told police that the two of them were in the home of Robertson's mother when Robertson arrived soon afterward.

Robertson began arguing with Anderson and threatened to shoot him. The two met outside, where Anderson was shot while holding a knife. Robertson ran from the scene and boarded a Metro Transit bus.

After his arrest Tuesday, Robertson admitted shooting Anderson but claimed it was self-defense. Robertson said he no longer has the gun and was unable to tell police its location.