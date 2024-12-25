What were the 12 best Twin Cities area theater performances of 2024?

Instead, our slate of top shows leans toward the new and fresh, and takes note of trends in a field laboring to attract patrons while being fiscally responsible. This includes budget-conscious works with small casts or solo performers, such as Roger Guenveur Smith’s brilliant possession as artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in “Basquiat” and Ryan London Levin’s spellbinding performance as a Jewish comedian who infiltrates a neo-Nazi meeting in Six Points Theater’s “Just for Us.”