Review: It’s AI through the Greeks as one woman reclaims her voice in Ten Thousand Things’ ‘Helen’

Winking, emoting and calling us into her hopes, George Keller gives us a Helen who is a fully embodied contemporary woman. She knows the burden of being beautiful and desired but also has the strength to be disciplined in ways ordinary people can only appreciate. Her Helen might even be akin to a (non-singing) pop star like Dua Lipa or Beyoncé (the show’s “Single Ladies” dance quote is one of its fun touches).