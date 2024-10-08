Review: Bloomington’s Artistry uses ‘Rent’ as a relentless showcase of Minnesota talent

The degradations and discontents of capitalism are getting a rough airing on Twin Cities stages this fall.
If “The Lehman Trilogy” at the Guthrie Theater shows how an immigrant family grows to become one of the economic system’s central money-making machines, all while losing its humanity along the way, then “Rent” looks at the picture from the other vantage point — those on the woolly margins.
Jonathan Larson’s musical adaptation of Puccini’s “La Boheme” gathers some East Village vagabonds and bids them sing in testimony about their lives. But theirs is no Bohemian paradise. Malignly neglected, they clamor for space and attention at center stage.
“Rent” was a sensation when it debuted in 1996, with many in its original Broadway cast becoming household names, including Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp. Larson and company humanized and dignified people whose lives few cared about, especially those made into pariahs by ignorance around the AIDS epidemic.
But the musical that opened Sunday in Kelli Foster Warder’s energetic production at Bloomington’s Artistry theater shows that “Rent” is now a time capsule, even if some of its assertions are still contentious. Foster Warder’s bold staging, including exuberant dances, offers up artists living loudly in their truths all while confronting economic, social and political dislocation.
Being out of the mainstream means, benevolently, that HIV-positive drag queen Angel, erotic dancer Mimi, who also is HIV-positive, and bisexual performance artist Maureen can more fully express themselves as they practice their art.
But such marginal existences also mean acute vulnerability to adversity, including eviction and, ultimately, death.
Foster Warder leans heavily into the driving power of Larson’s rock score, conducted with gusto by Jason Hansen. She sees “Rent” not just as an affirmation of the essential power of art to humanize figures who are other dismissed or disdained. The show also is an opportunity to showcase her ensemble’s talents.
So, if the volume stays on 10 for most of the two-and-a-half-hour experience, it’s because Minnesota has got talent. Yes, we do. All the principals have their moments in “Rent,” but Michelle de Joya stands way out as Mimi. She delivers breathlessly and lyrically, all while acrobatically scaling the stage right scaffolding that represents the New York fire escape.
De Joya also pairs well with Caleb Michael’s Roger, a songwriter who also is HIV-positive. Their duet, “I Should Tell You,” is charming and fresh.
Quinn Lorez impresses as lesbian lawyer Joanne. Lorez injects irony and subtle light into “We’re Okay.” And the singer-actor shines alongside Sara Masterson on “Take Me or Leave Me,” Joanne and Maureen’s ultimatum duet.
Another duet, “I’ll Cover You,” by Angel (Mitchell Douglas) and Collins (Matthew Hall) is the show’s most moving tearjerker. Douglas and Hall tug at the heart with their nuanced, excellent turn in a production that includes the sweet ensemble anthem “Seasons of Love.”
Inclusion and hope are electric buzzwords these days. Wild and refreshed, this “Rent” overflows with both.
‘Rent’
When: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends Oct. 27.
Where: Artistry, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.
Tickets: $33-$56. 952-563-8575 or artistrymn.org.
