Review: ‘The Ally,’ a searing show at Mixed Blood Theatre, also is one of the year’s most gripping

Valdez elicits stellar turns from his cast, who deliver their arguments with ample fire. A gifted musical theater performer, Andreev gives one of the best dramatic performances of his career. With the manifesto sticking out of his back pocket like some stump, he embodies Asaf’s ambivalences with empathetic nuance. He literally twitches this way and that as his bouncy ideas temporarily resolve themselves in his brows, screwy mouth and shaky limbs.