Review: Ravishing new ‘Cinderella’ takes her shoe, and her destiny, into her own hands

At Latté Da, scenic designer Eli Sherlock’s set is a series of minimalist structures. He has created symmetric risers for Wesley Frye’s six-piece orchestra that flanks the main playing space. A series of transformable half-circle contraptions — some suspended in the design, some on the floor — are used to suggest furniture, then horses or whatever. The half-circles nod to the moon, to ticking clocks and to the idea of completion, all of which work thematically with the directorial vision.