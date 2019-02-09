Amy Klobuchar, 58, Minnesota’s three-term senior U.S. senator, is expect to announced Sunday that she is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. She joins an already-crowded field that includes several of her female colleagues in the Senate: Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. Here are some things you need to know about Klobuchar.

Klobuchar is a former prosecutor: Before her career in the Senate, Klobuchar served as Hennepin County Attorney, the top prosecutor in Minnesota's most populous county, from 1999 until 2006. During Klobuchar's tenure, the office focused on aggressively prosecuting career criminals and repeat offenders across a broad range of crimes, including theft, drunk driving, violent crimes and child support delinquency. Her office also focused on prosecuting gang crimes and child pornography. She ran unopposed for reelection in 2002.

She has a reputation as a moderate Democratic senator: In 2010, Klobuchar was rated the 50th most conservative senator and 49th most liberal member of the Senate (Al Franken was not yet seated), according to National Journal's vote rankings. During the Obama administration, she was a reliable supporter of the president's agenda, voting for the 2009 stimulus package, the Affordable Care Act and the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial system overhaul. By 2018, Govtrack, a website that tracks and analyzes the bills and votes of federal lawmakers, rated Klobuchar the 66th most conservative senator. There were 15 senators in the Democratic caucus rated more conservative than Klobuchar and 33 ranked more liberal — including several of those seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Klobuchar has won support from Republican voters: As she cruised to re-election by a 24-point margin in 2018, Klobuchar won about 1,250 precincts in Minnesota that President Donald Trump carried during the 2016 presidential election. In many areas of the state, voters split their tickets — casting a ballot for Klobuchar while also voting for the Republican opponents of now-Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Tina Smith. Some conservative pundits who oppose President Trump, including Washington Post columnist George Will and blogger Jennifer Rubin, have written favorably about Klobuchar. Last year, Vox wrote that Klobuchar is "probably the most popular politician in America."

She is the daughter of longtime Star Tribune columnist Jim Klobuchar: A native of Plymouth and former Wayzata High School valedictorian, Klobuchar has written and spoken openly about her father's struggle with alcoholism and its impact on her family. Jim Klobuchar retired in 1995. As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, she spoke about her family history during a tense exchange with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh about his drinking during his confirmation hearing last year. After Klobuchar asked Kavanaugh if he had ever been "blackout drunk," he demanded to know if she had. When Kavanaugh later apologized, Klobuchar responded that, "When you have a parent that is an alcoholic, you are pretty careful about drinking."

Her tenure has been largely scandal-free: However, Politico reported that her office had the highest turnover rate among senators between 2001 and 2016, according to data from Legistorm, which tracks congressional staff salaries. During her first Senate campaign in 2006, the union local representing her staff in the Hennepin County Attorney's Office sent a letter to union leaders asking that she be denied the endorsement of its parent group, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), citing low morale in her office and "a hostile work environment," the Star Tribune reported. The next day, the statewide AFSCME organization endorsed Klobuchar for Senate.

