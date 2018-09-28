Sen. Amy Klobuchar voted against the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh Friday, after she criticized the process in the Senate Judiciary Committee as “not normal.”

Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, criticized the Republicans who control the committee for moving too quickly amid allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford and other women. Klobuchar and Democrats may have bought a bit more time for further investigation, after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona called for a week’s delay in the vote by the full Senate in order to allow the FBI to investigate further.

“We have someone who made a credible claim,” Klobuchar said before the Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination. “Where is the bravery in this room?” She also asked her Republican colleagues: “What are you hiding?”

Klobuchar and other Democrats on the Judiciary panel had been demanding that the FBI be authorized to reopen its investigation into Kavanaugh in the face of the allegations by Ford and several others. She said the FBI should be given a short “finite period” in which to make further inquiries — even just a week, Klobuchar said. Flake later echoed those comments.

Calling Ford’s claim credible and referring to that and other allegations, Klobuchar said: “This is not he said, she said. This is he said, they said.” She also raised concerns about Kavanaugh’s views of presidential powers given that he was nominated by President Donald Trump.

Kavanaugh, Klobuchar said, was “hand-picked by a president who’s constantly undermining law enforcement, constantly undermining the FBI.” She said Trump “picked a nominee who has the most expansive view of executive power that we’ve seen.”

A day earlier, Klobuchar’s questioning of Kavanaugh earned national notice in an exchange about his drinking habits. When she asked Kavanaugh whether he had ever blacked out from drinking, he asked if she ever had. He later apologized to Klobuchar.

Klobuchar was unusually critical of fellow Republican senators for the process with Kavanaugh’s nomination, and claims by some that Democrats are playing politics in relation to the allegations against Kavanaugh.

“When I heard this sanctimonious talk about some kind of political strategy, welcome to Exhibit A: Merrick Garland,” said Klobuchar, referring to President Barack Obama’s final Supreme Court nominee, who never received a confirmation hearing before Trump took office.

As GOP lawmakers on the committee remained supportive of Kavanaugh, U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis, a Republican, released a statement Friday morning urging the judge’s confirmation. He represents a suburban swing district that is home to one of the most competitive congressional races in the nation.

“This ‘search and destroy’ mission to shred the reputation of another human being now appears stymied due to Dr. Christine Ford’s continued failure to corroborate her story,” Lewis wrote in a statement.

He added: “It should now be clear to anyone watching this entire, sad circus that if Democrats regain control of this country the societal glue that holds us all together will dissolve and in the process no individual will be safe from deliberate smears solely designed to attain political power,” Lewis said. “And neither will be their loved ones.”