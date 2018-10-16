–

Sen. Amy Klobuchar took to the floor of the U.S. Senate in early October to deliver a speech about bipartisan opioid legislation. On the same day the Senate was engulfed in partisan rage over the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, she repeatedly stressed her collaboration with Republican colleagues.

“Senator Graham and I have been trying to pass this for a long period of time, and I am glad this is finally getting done,” Klobuchar said of a measure to crack down on synthetic opioids. Just hours earlier, that same colleague — Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — had gone on Fox News and demanded that Klobuchar “apologize for being part of a smear campaign” against Kavanaugh.

She was “well aware” of Graham’s TV remarks, Klobuchar said later in an interview, but she still mentioned their partnership multiple times. Later that day, with little fanfare, the Senate approved the opioid measures and sent them to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign them into law. Even as Washington and the nation were swept up in the bitter clash over Kavanaugh, a drama in which Klobuchar played a central role, she refrained from more outspoken displays of partisanship and opposition.

“I think there’s so much grandstanding that goes on both sides of the aisle and you really have to try to do your job,” said Klobuchar, who is running this year for a third term in the U.S. Senate. She later added: “Everyone has their own roles to play.”

Amy Klobuchar spoke with attendees of the Blacks in Tech Conference breakfast before speaking during the program in St. Paul, Minn.

After a dozen years in the Senate, Klobuchar’s part in the Kavanaugh drama pushed her further into the Washington spotlight. Already frequently mentioned as a presidential prospect for Democrats in 2020, Klobuchar can expect that speulation to intensify if she wins in November.

Even as she buffs up her national image — the Kavanaugh hearings earned Klobuchar a “Saturday Night Live” portrayal, which led to a People Magazine article — Klobuchar has continued to emphasize a work-across-the-aisle, pragmatic style of politics. Legislation like the opioid measures are an example of the kind of broadly supported, consumer-style issues that she has made a brand, even in the face of historic rancor between Republicans and Democrats in Congress.

It’s an approach that has set Klobuchar apart from a handful of other Democratic senators who have also drawn buzz as 2020 contenders. The left-leaning national news and opinion website Vox recently called Klobuchar “the electability candidate” in noting her approval ratings in polls in Minnesota have been among the highest for any statewide politician around the country. Still, Klobuchar’s frequent bipartisan emphasis could raise questions among more left-leaning Democratic activists as they weigh presidential options.

Amy Klobuchar Says her one aim in the Senate is a strong Minnesota. Tries to work with Democrats and Republicans to strengthen economy. Ranked first among all 100 senators for bills enacted into law in 2016. On the issues Taxes: Supports bringing down business and middle-class tax rates. National debt: Does not back cuts or privatization of Social Security or Medicare. Immigration: Has worked to pass a comprehensive system reform. Health care: Says Congress must improve the Affordable Care Act. Guns: Supports universal background checks, closing the gun show loophole. VOTER'S GUIDE See where Klobuchar and other Senate candidates stand on key issues.

Klobuchar’s Republican opponent, state Rep. Jim Newberger, rejected the idea that she’s a moderate. He called her a reliable rubber stamp for Democrats.

“Sen. Klobuchar has a very effective propaganda machine that’s worked very hard to create an image of someone (that) doesn’t line up with who she is in Washington, D.C.,” Newberger said.

But Klobuchar’s massive fundraising advantage and hefty lead over Newberger in recent pollshave left her widely expected to prevail.

“Nobody has any chance of pushing her out,” said former Sen. Dave Durenberger, a moderate Republican who occupied Klobuchar’s Senate seat from 1978 to 1995.

A Minnesota native, Klobuchar, 58, is the daughter of Jim Klobuchar, a former longtime Star Tribune columnist who retired in 1995. She and her husband, John Bessler, have an adult daughter. After Yale and then a law degree from University of Chicago, Klobuchar worked as a private attorney until 1998, when she was elected Hennepin County attorney. She often refers to her prosecutorial past in Senate speeches.

In 2016, Medill News Service ranked Klobuchar first out of 100 senators in the number of bills signed into law in 2015-16. She has pushed for cheaper prescription drugs, worked to pull a range of unsafe products off store shelves, opposed corporate mergers in the name of consumer fairness, fought human trafficking and, this year, emphasized the need to protect U.S. voting systems from Russian interference.

Even as she tends to Minnesota constituencies — Klobuchar often mentions how she visits all 87 counties every year — she has courted the state’s top corporate leaders.

Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly recounted how he and other retail executives were eating with Klobuchar in the Senate dining room last year when she introduced them to several colleagues: Sen. Chuck Schumer, the leader of Senate Democrats from New York, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the fiery Texas conservative.

“How many senators can in the same breath introduce you to Chuck Schumer and Ted Cruz? ... I was very impressed with that,” said Joly, who praised her accessibility to the business community. “She’s got my cell, I’ve got her cell. We text, we call. Any time I need her, she shows up.”

Klobuchar was greeted by supporter Bill Biros, right, as she chatting with other elected officials following the I-94 West Corridor Coalition Groundbreaking Event in Albertville.

Some on the left wish Klobuchar was more willing to make more waves. She has not publicly supported a single-payer healthcare system, instead focusing on defending the Affordable Care Act. Nor has she joined calls to abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, noting that immigration enforcement is still needed.

In January, Klobuchar and some other Senate Democrats angered party activists by voting to end a federal government shutdown without insisting it be linked to protections for undocumented people brought to the U.S. as minors, also known as Dreamers. That prompted MoveOn.org’s political action campaign director, Corinne Ball, to accuse Klobuchar and some peers of a “shocking display of cowardice.”

Elianne Farhat is the executive director of TakeAction Minnesota, an advocacy group that has long promoted universal healthcare. Farhat said she respects Klobuchar’s work “even if it’s different than the way we would do it or the progressive movement at large would do it.”

In early October, as the Capitol buzzed over the release of the FBI probe into Kavanaugh, Klobuchar joked during a weekly breakfast for constituents that there was a lot going on. She highlighted that the Senate’s passage of enhanced consumer protections and investments in the aviation industry, the opioid and farm bills, and a rural broadband hearing she would help lead in a few hours.

“I think she should run for president,” said Dave Anderson, a Blaine retiree at the breakfast. “Why not have somebody who can cross the aisle and work together?”

After the event, Klobuchar deflected questions about 2020 — but said that anyone who runs has to pay attention to Middle America. With a safer seat than many of her fellow Midwestern Democrats, she’s trying to lend political capital to vulnerable neighbors like Sens. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

“I think especially when you look at what happened in 2016, when the Midwest basically got left behind ... it just can’t happen in 2018,” Klobuchar said. And anyone who runs for president in two years must “be paying attention to rural areas — maybe not all the blue voters are there, but it sends a message to the country that you care about the whole country.”