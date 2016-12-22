StarTribune

Charge: Driver high on cocaine in I-94 crash that killed Mpls. artist

3:05pm
The Indiana woman's SUV sped through the median and struck a car heading the other way during evening commute, according to prosecutors.
Trump: U.S. must 'greatly strengthen' nuclear capability

58 minutes ago
  • The Latest: Trump pits fighter jet makers against each other
Wild signs lease for practice rink at former Macy's in St. Paul
Wild signs lease for practice rink at former Macy's in St. Paul

10 minutes ago
  • Montreal Canadiens, Carey Price a big 'measuring stick' for Wild
Anonymous donor pays off lunch balances at Maple Grove High

12:35pm
Forget the sled, you'll need an umbrella for Christmas

3:48pm
  • Evening forecast: Mild, mid-20s
Boy dies in fall while sledding down Wisconsin Dells closed water slide
12:48pm

100.000 people in Minnesota can still enroll in January health coverage
3:15pm

Federal charges: Minneapolis coin dealer bilked customers of $1.5 million
10:29am

Prosecutors: 'Making a Murderer' inmate's confession legal
12:55pm

Mall of America movie theaters will close next week for good
Tom Wallace, Star Tribune file
The Mall of America theaters opened along with the mall in 1992.

Mall of America movie theaters will close next week for good

2:16pm
A new entertainment venue will open there next year, but the mall isn't saying what it is yet.
Daughter of Philando Castile's girlfriend gets Christmas surprise
Daughter of Philando Castile's girlfriend gets Christmas surprise

3:28pm
Monopoly helpline saves warring families from themselves during holidays

Monopoly helpline saves warring families from themselves during holidays

The decision to provide this benevolent service was based on a survey of players that found that 51 percent of Monopoly games end in a fight.
'All Lives Matter' ornament at Minnesota gardening center sparks backlash
'All Lives Matter' ornament at Minnesota gardening center sparks backlash

3:58pm
Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead at age 23
Young mother from MTV's '16 and Pregnant' found dead at age 23

12:53pm
Look back at the Twin Cities' biggest restaurant openings of 2016
Look back at the Twin Cities' biggest restaurant openings of 2016

38 minutes ago
  • Was this the worst year ever for Twin Cities restaurant closings?
Merkel must go

Merkel must go

The world's most overrated politician has fumbled every major challenge.

Year in multimedia: The best of 2016

05:08Watch the highlights of the Star Tribune's top photos and video from 2016.

Our 2016 Northern Lights

Our 2016 Northern Lights

Ten Minnesotans whose legacies endure.
Muslim teen breaks cultural barriers in Miss Minnesota USA

Muslim teen breaks cultural barriers in Miss Minnesota USA

22 photos Halima Aden will be first fully covered woman in Miss Minnesota USA
Chaska's 'Griswold' family honors Prince with holiday display

Chaska's 'Griswold' family honors Prince with holiday display

01:49 The ambitious light display blinks to the tune of "Purple Rain."

