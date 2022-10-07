Anthony Edwards, D'Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowell all scored 13 points to lead the Timberwolves to a 114-99 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday in Las Vegas.
The Wolves improved to 2-0 in preseason play.
Rudy Gobert pulled down 12 rebounds in 17 minutes in the first half, and scored five points.
The Wolves trailed 27-24 after one quarter but pulled ahead 52-43 by halftime.
Both teams had star players who did not play: Karl-Anthony Towns for the Wolves, and Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook for Los Angeles.
