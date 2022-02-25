Introduction: Whether it was the recognition of the post-break stretch run, the opponent or some combination of both, Thursday's Wolves game against Memphis had a playoff-like feel to it. The intensity was excellent, the game was entertaining and the result for the Wolves was earned in a 119-114 victory. Getting the No. 6 seed in the West will still be a long climb, but Thursday was an encouraging sign.

8:00: Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath joins the show ahead of Saturday's season opener in Philadelphia. He talks about the increased role for midfielder Hassani Dotson, expresses optimism about this year's roster and has a fresh perspective on the Michigan/Wisconsin altercation.

25:00: The Wild's recent mini-slide continued with a 3-1 loss in Toronto ... the Gophers women's basketball team celebrated Senior Day in style ... some encouraging words from new Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

