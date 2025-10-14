Travel

Winter airfares to four Hawaiian islands from MSP are in the $400s

Here’s what to plan after grabbing a cheap flight to Honolulu or Maui.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2025 at 11:00AM
September sunbathers on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. The shoreline is among the busiest in Hawaii. (Mengshin Lin/For the Washington Post)

Don’t look now, but Alaska Airlines’ recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines has created new airfare competition to the Aloha State for the winter of 2025-26, including from Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Alaska, Delta, United and American are all jumping in with bargain one-stop service from MSP airport to the four major Hawaiian islands: Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. Ironically, the capital of Honolulu (on Oahu) is currently the least inexpensive right now.

Delta Air Lines still offers the only nonstop flight from Minnesota to the 50th state, but it’ll cost you: The MSP-Honolulu direct flight starts at $1,378 this winter. Delta also briefly offered a nonstop from MSP to Maui’s Kahului Airport in 2022, but it canceled that route after Maui’s tragic wildfires that year.

For a true Hawaii bargain, you’ll need to choose a manageable basic economy ticket with a stop on the West Coast. Our soft spot for booking Hawaii is any round-trip fare at or below $600, and you can find those right now all over your Kayak or Google Flights fare calendars throughout November, January and February.

Screenshot taken from Google Flights on Oct. 13 shows the best one-stop airfares from Minneapolis-St. Paul to four Hawaiian destinations, for one-week stays over the next six months: Kauai (LIH), Honolulu on Oahu (HNL), Kahului on Maui (OGG), and Kailua-Kona on the Big Island (KOA). (Google Flights)

Honolulu/Oahu

Sample fare: $462 from MSP to HNL on Alaska/Hawaiian (one stop), Feb. 6-12.

Don’t overlook the vibrant charms of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Stay within walking distance of the beach.

Learn to surf: Waikiki is the optimal environment for beginning surfers. It is the birthplace of the sport. Several nearby businesses offer surfing lessons or board rental for as little as $20 for 1-3 hours. The gentle rolling waves enabled me to stand and ride several waves for the first time. Unforgettable.

Hanauma Bay snorkeling: In the volcanic crescent of Hanauma Bay, you’ll find stunning luminescent, turquoise waters, framed by endless, inviting beach. Below the surface, the nature preserve reveals a kaleidoscope of parrotfish, butterfly fish, meandering rays and sea turtles. Snorkeling reservations are required two days in advance beginning at 7 a.m. through the Honolulu website.

Visit the USS Arizona Memorial: A visit to the USS Arizona adds a rich layer of history to your journey. Standing above the sunken battleship, you can feel the deep reverence of visitors. The Park Service recommends arriving an hour ahead of your shuttle boat to the memorial to view the compelling exhibits — videos and displays that set the stage for the climactic events of World War II. Book two to three weeks in advance through Recreation.gov.

The sun rises at the Haleakala summit at Haleakala National Park in Maui, Hawaii, on Jan. 20, 2024. (Simon Peter Groebner /The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Maui aloha

Sample fare: $421 from MSP to OGG on Alaska, Jan. 22-28.

Where to stay: Try the Napili Bay area on Maui’s northwest coast. Airbnbs and hotels such as the Napili Shores Maui, Castle Napili Surf and Napili Sunset on the Beach deliver significant savings (with excellent ratings) in contrast to nearby Kaanapali. Both Napili and Kaanapali are open for business and less affected by the tragic wildfires at Lahaina.

Snorkeling: Kaanapali’s iconic Black Rock reef at the Sheraton offers calm and clear waters on the front side and a kaleidoscope of sea life below. Or skip the drive with an easy stroll in Napili to Honokeana Cove, a favorite loitering spot for green sea turtles.

Whale watching: December to March is prime time for whale watching in Maui, and the Kaanapali charter boat captains are renowned for their skill in producing close-up, memorable experiences. A top-rated TripAdvisor choice is the Ka’anapali Beach Whale Watch Experience (about $120 per person) located on the beach behind Whalers Village. The company guarantees that you will encounter whales — and hear them sing.

A surreal sunrise: For the adventurous, a Haleakalā sunrise is nothing short of breathtaking. Departing your hotel at 3 a.m., the journey demands commitment and all your Minnesota savvy to layer up for windy, 40-degree weather at the 9,700-foot Haleakala Visitor Center. The National Park Service requires a reservation for vehicles. Make the one-day $1 sunrise reservation up to 60 days in advance at Recreation.gov. A separate park entry fee is paid upon arrival.

At the summit of the massive dormant volcano, your bounty will be a spectacular dawn evolution of indigo, lavender and fuchsia slowly pierced by the fiery bloom of the sun. Many reviewers have described the sunrise as a life-changing experience.

Simon Peter Groebner of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

about the writer

Tony Randgaard

For the Minnesota Star Tribune

