Winter airfares to four Hawaiian islands from MSP are in the $400s

Don’t look now, but Alaska Airlines’ recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines has created new airfare competition to the Aloha State for the winter of 2025-26, including from Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Alaska, Delta, United and American are all jumping in with bargain one-stop service from MSP airport to the four major Hawaiian islands: Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island. Ironically, the capital of Honolulu (on Oahu) is currently the least inexpensive right now.
Delta Air Lines still offers the only nonstop flight from Minnesota to the 50th state, but it’ll cost you: The MSP-Honolulu direct flight starts at $1,378 this winter. Delta also briefly offered a nonstop from MSP to Maui’s Kahului Airport in 2022, but it canceled that route after Maui’s tragic wildfires that year.
For a true Hawaii bargain, you’ll need to choose a manageable basic economy ticket with a stop on the West Coast. Our soft spot for booking Hawaii is any round-trip fare at or below $600, and you can find those right now all over your Kayak or Google Flights fare calendars throughout November, January and February.
Honolulu/Oahu
Sample fare: $462 from MSP to HNL on Alaska/Hawaiian (one stop), Feb. 6-12.
Don’t overlook the vibrant charms of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Stay within walking distance of the beach.
Learn to surf: Waikiki is the optimal environment for beginning surfers. It is the birthplace of the sport. Several nearby businesses offer surfing lessons or board rental for as little as $20 for 1-3 hours. The gentle rolling waves enabled me to stand and ride several waves for the first time. Unforgettable.
Hanauma Bay snorkeling: In the volcanic crescent of Hanauma Bay, you’ll find stunning luminescent, turquoise waters, framed by endless, inviting beach. Below the surface, the nature preserve reveals a kaleidoscope of parrotfish, butterfly fish, meandering rays and sea turtles. Snorkeling reservations are required two days in advance beginning at 7 a.m. through the Honolulu website.