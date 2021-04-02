Newly hired Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson landed his second transfer this week with William & Mary guard Luke Loewe announcing his commitment on Friday.

Loewe, a 6-foot-4 senior from Wisconsin, averaged 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals last season for the Tribe. He was a second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection and made the league's all-defensive team.

The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes during the pandemic, which would allow Loewe to play a fifth season of college basketball in 2021-22.

This season, Loewe scored 20 or more points five times, including a career-high tying 27 points on Jan. 2 vs. Hofstra on 10-for-19 shooting from the field. He opened the season with 16 points and 10 assists against Old Dominion.

Loewe also led the Colonial league in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.2), ranked third in minutes played per game (35.9) and was fourth in free throw percentage (85.7).

Johnson, who had six players enter the transfer portal since he took over for Richard Pitino, also landed George Washington transfer and former DeLaSalle standout Jamison Battle on Monday.