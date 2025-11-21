The Vikings could play with their offensive line intact Sunday against the Green Bay Packers if center Ryan Kelly, who has practiced in full two days this week, is given the green light to play.
The group has been hampered by injury all season: Kelly’s concussions, tackles Christian Darrisaw’s and Brian O’Neill’s knee issues, rookie left guard Donovan Jackson’s wrist surgery.
Only one member of the team’s projected starting five has appeared in all 10 games this season — right guard Will Fries, who said Thursday he has not paid much mind to the rotating cast around him.
“Where our season’s kind of gone up front there and the ebbs and flows, Will has been a rock for us,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Nov. 7, adding that Fries was “coming into his own, finding his stride within our system, both the run and pass game.”
The Vikings signed Fries, 27, away from the Indianapolis Colts to a five-year deal worth up to $88 million in March. He was coming off a right tibia injury that ended his 2024 season five games in.
This year, Fries has played 592 snaps, the most on the Vikings offense by 11 over wide receiver Justin Jefferson (581). The next offensive lineman is multitool Blake Brandel at 466 snaps.
Within the expected starting five, Jackson (459) has played the most snaps behind Fries followed by Darrisaw (415) and O’Neill (413).
Kelly has played just 113 snaps across two games, as he missed Week 2 because of a concussion and then was put on injured reserve Oct. 4 after suffering a second concussion in Week 4.