Introduction: Host Michael Rand has liked Joe Ryan from the moment the Twins acquired him from Tampa Bay last season in the Nelson Cruz trade. But Rand looks at Ryan's body of work — five MLB starts, all last September against teams out of contention — and can't help but think the Twins' decision to name Ryan the 2022 Opening Day starter is one of desperation.

6:00: New Wild forward Nicolas Deslauriers, brought in to provide grit and muscle for the playoff run, joins the show to talk about his role, fitting in after a midyear trade and the opportunity to play in the NHL postseason for the first time in his career. He certainly looked the part, sporting a black eye and a stitches on his broken nose during the interview.

20:00: Hear from Paige Bueckers as the Women's Final Four arrives Friday at Target Center; Another blow to the Gophers women's basketball program; The "ghost runners" in extra innings are unfortunately back in MLB.

