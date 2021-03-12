After extending his win streak to eight games, Kaapo Kahkonen is getting a break.

Cam Talbot is getting the start in net Friday against the Coyotes at Xcel Energy, his first appearance since a 5-2 loss at Arizona last Saturday.

"Do we feel we had to get him in there? No," coach Dean Evason said. "Do we feel we wanted to get him in there? Yes. We think he's deserved to play. Kaapo's deserved to play. So, it's a great problem to have to make a decision of who you want to put in there and you feel whoever we decide, we think we made the right choice."

Talbot has played just once in the last four games, backing up Kahkonen for the first two games of this five-game homestand when the Wild and Kahkonen swept Vegas.

The Wild will also welcome center Ryan Hartman back to the lineup. He's missed the past five games with a lower-body injury.

Hartman will return as a center, a position he was playing well in before getting hurt. He'll work with wingers Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala.

"He's earned that spot," Evason said. "We really like him there. We like a right shot center-ice man there, as well. And love his compete, his battle level."

Forward Marcus Johansson, who's been out for the last 11 games with an upper-body injury, skated with the Wild on Friday morning but remains sidelined.

"He'll just keep progressing," Evason said.

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Zach Parise-Ryan Hartman-Kevin Fiala

Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino-Nick Bjugstad

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

5: Straight wins for the Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

9-2-1: Run for the Wild over its past 12 games.

199: Career points for winger Marcus Foligno.

10-6-1: Record for Talbot in his career vs. the Coyotes.

2: Goals or more in the first period for the Wild in seven of its last 12 games.

About the Coyotes:

After its split with the Wild last weekend, Arizona made a two-game stop in Colorado before continuing its road trip in Minnesota. The Coyotes went 1-0-1 against the Avalanche, winning the first game before falling in overtime in the rematch. In that second tilt, goalie Antti Raanta made 44 saves. He has taken over the Coyotes' crease, with Darcy Kuemper out with a lower-body injury. Arizona is three points behind the Wild in the West Division.