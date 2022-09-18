Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Mitchell Weeks made 37 saves, Lukas Reichel had four assists and the Blackhawks beat the Wild 5-0 in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Sunday in Chicago.

Thomas Milic stopped 36 shots for the Wild, giving up three first-period goals. Cole Guttman scored 2 minutes, 59 seconds into the game, and Ethan Del Mastro and Michal Teply also scored before the period was over.

The Wild prospects beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday. Wild training camp begins Thursday.

