Mitchell Weeks made 37 saves, Lukas Reichel had four assists and the Blackhawks beat the Wild 5-0 in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Sunday in Chicago.
Thomas Milic stopped 36 shots for the Wild, giving up three first-period goals. Cole Guttman scored 2 minutes, 59 seconds into the game, and Ethan Del Mastro and Michal Teply also scored before the period was over.
The Wild prospects beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday. Wild training camp begins Thursday.
Etc.
- The Gophers women's tennis team completed the three-day Gopher Invitational at Baseline Tennis Center with a 22-0 singles record and 16-6 in doubles. The tournament also included Marquette, North Dakota, South Dakota, Northern Iowa and St. Thomas.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Soto, Machado homer as Padres beat Diamondbacks 6-1
Juan Soto homered for the first time in three weeks and Yu Darvish pitched six scoreless innings, helping the San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Sunday.
Sports
Murphy's 59-yard OT fumble return ends Cards' win over Vegas
Byron Murphy Jr. scooped up Hunter Renfrow's fumble and returned it 59 yards for a touchdown with 3:51 left in overtime, and the Arizona Cardinals rallied from a 20-point deficit in the second half before running away with a wild 29-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Twins
Ryan stellar again as Twins stop bleeding by shutting out Guardians
It might be too little, too late, but the Twins ended their losing streak to Cleveland and got back to .500.
Sports
Arizona State fires Edwards following loss to MAC school
Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson made a calculated gamble in hiring a football coach five years ago, one that earned the school a national mocking.
Lynx
Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA title; Gray named MVP
Las Vegas never had a professional sports champion — until Sunday.