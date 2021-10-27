VANCOUVER – Wild players weren't the only ones making their return to Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Canucks fans were also back in the building for a regular-season game on Tuesday night for the first time in nearly 600 days, a hiatus not much longer than the Wild's last visit on Feb.19, 2020.

But the Wild spoiled the homecoming for an announced crowd of 18,870, holding off the Canucks 3-2 at the outset of a three-game trip.

Returning to the road seemed to help recalibrate the Wild (5-1) after a 5-2 loss at home to Nashville on Sunday.

For the first time this season, the Wild scored first on a breakaway goal by winger Mats Zuccarello set up by Joel Eriksson Ek 7 minutes, 41 seconds into the first period – this after seven of Zuccarello's 11 goals last season were the Wild's first goal.

That lead stretched to 2 just 2:27 into the second period when defenseman Jonas Brodin buried his own rebound after pinching deep into the offensive zone for his first goal of the season after he scored a career-high nine last season.

This goal wasn't the only memorable contribution Brodin made in the period.

He also blocked a shot, the 1000th of his career, to become only the second player in team history to reach that plateau; captain Jared Spurgeon is the other.

The second period was also when the Canucks started to eat into their deficit, getting a boost from their power play after the Wild was reminded about cutting back on penalties during a pregame meeting.

"Our sticks have to get off people, simple as that," coach Dean Evason said, referring to the hooking and tripping penalties committed by the Wild to start the season. "That's what we tried to stress to the group. Our penalty kill will be fine, but you can't continually expect to kill that many."

After winger Nick Bjugstad was whistled for hooking, Vancouver's Alex Chiasson redirected in an Elias Pettersson pass with five seconds to go in the advantage at 10:46 following a valiant effort by the Wild's penalty killers.

The same four-man unit was on the ice the entire power play and spent most of the session with only three sticks after defenseman Alex Goligoski's broke early in the penalty kill. Winger Marcus Foligno handed his stick off to Goligoski before making a couple of key shot blocks, but the Wild ultimately couldn't clear the zone and the pressure ended up in the back of the Wild's net.

Before the period ended, the Wild took another hooking minor – this time courtesy of winger Rem Pitlick, who was making his season debut. But the Wild denied the Canucks during this opportunity and even earned a scoring chance from it, with Pitlick getting a breakaway after exiting the penalty box. But his shot against Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko hit the post before Demko covered up.

BOXSCORE: Wild 3, Vancouver 2

Overall, the Canucks went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Wild was 0-for-2.

Pitlick, however, would wind up on the scoresheet, setting up an insurance goal early in the third period.

He threaded a cross-ice pass to defenseman Matt Dumba, who one-timed the puck over Demko at 3:54.

Not only was the goal Dumba's first with the Wild, but the assist was Pitlick's first point with the team after the Wild claimed him off waivers from Nashville earlier this month.

And the goal turned out to be the decisive one, after Vancouver captain Bo Horvat got a jump behind the Wild defense and lifted the puck over goalie Cam Talbot with 4:07 left in the third period.

Talbot finished with 22 saves. Demko had 27.