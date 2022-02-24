TORONTO — Cam Talbot stopped the first shot and then fended off the rebound before the puck caromed around the net to a wide-open Brady Tkachuk for a goal-line deposit.

Later in the game, Talbot was square to an incoming shot that never made it to the crease. The puck detoured off traffic in front and kicked out to Tim Stutzle for a put-back that Talbot didn't see.

And on the last goal by the Senators that finalized their 4-3 win over the Wild on Tuesday, Thomas Chabot's shot clipped a stick en route to the net and flew over the netminder.

"Just can't catch a break right now," Talbot said. "But those are going to start going the other way for me."

Talbot will likely have to wait at least one game for a turnaround.

Kaapo Kahkonen is scheduled to start on Thursday against the Maple Leafs during the second-to-last stop on the Wild's Canadian road trip, a decision that continues the team's recent trend of sharing the crease and a split that's emphasized the different results for each goaltender.

"It's obviously not easy to get in a groove when you're flip-flopping every day," Talbot said. "But right now, [Kahkonen's] playing really well. I haven't had my best last few games. Can't fault the coaches for doing what they're doing. I'm going to continue to work on my game, get better in practice and continue to work hard, do what I do, and just focus on my next start whenever that is."

Since Jan. 28, only one goalie (Talbot) has handled back-to-back games for the Wild.

Otherwise, the team has shifted between him and Kahkonen, a rotation that backstopped the Wild to a 5-1 run before its current 1-3 skid. Talbot was in net for all three of those most recent setbacks, a stretch in which he gave up 13 goals for a .867 save percentage and 4.49 goals-against average.

Before then, Talbot went 4-0 with a sparkling .955 save percentage, 1.36 goals-against average and one shutout. This tear coincided with the 34-year-old's first appearance at the NHL All-Star Game.

Overall, Talbot is 19-11-1 with a 2.94 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

"Cam's such a professional," coach Dean Evason said. "I'm sure he's not happy but because he's a professional and because he's so dialed in and he will be and still is, we have full confidence and no concerns over Cam Talbot, that's for sure."

As for Kahkonen, he's been on a roll for most of the season.

He's lost only once in regulation over his past 10 starts (8-1-1), and the 25-year-old's 12 victories, .921 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average rank among the best in the NHL for rookies.

But success hasn't been exclusive to one goalie at a time. And when both have delivered, the Wild has played some of its sharpest hockey of the season.

"Everyone's a competitor," Talbot said. "You want the net. That's how I've been my entire career. When you're not playing, you can do one of two things. You can sit there and sulk, or you can go out there and be ready for your next start. That's always been my mentality, and that's how I'm going to continue to approach things."